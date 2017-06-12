First of several services marks year since Pulse nightclub mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS News) – Church bells throughout Orlando will ring 49 times at noon Monday, a year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff, a giant rainbow flag will be unveiled at the Orange County government building, and three separate services at the Pulse nightclub will be held as well as a large evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando to honor the 49 patrons massacred at the gay nightclub.

The first service, closed to the public, was held for survivors, local officials and club employees, overlapping with the exact time gunman Omar Mateen began firing shots — a little after 2 a.m. on June 12, 2016 — during “Latin Night” at Pulse, reports CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV.

“Just after 1 a.m. the angels walked through the parking lot and surrounded the nightclub,” the station says. “The same people dressed in wide, white angel wings protected family and friends in the days after the shooting last year so they could mourn in private. … Soft music played and the angels held candles, their backs facing the club as family gathered behind them.”

Pulse owner Barbara Poma spoke to the families and friends during the private ceremony, WKMG says.

49 angels have arrived outside Pulse. Incredible scene. pic.twitter.com/2bzqBoXmwg — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) June 12, 2017

First memorial wrapping up at Pulse. Victim's names were read by family members. Closed to media. Very emotional. pic.twitter.com/FfWi1CezQL — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) June 12, 2017

That remembrance will be followed by another midday service at the nightclub and an evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando. A final, music-filled late-night service will being held at the nightclub.

Pulse mural, it looks absolutely amazing. pic.twitter.com/Ska9H5s5G5 — Sachelle Saunders (@SachelleOnAir) June 12, 2017

Monday’s services culminated several days of events aimed at turning the grim anniversary into something positive. A foot race was held over the weekend, and eight gay and lesbian students were awarded $4,900 toward their college studies by a local businessman. Local officials have declared the one-year mark as a day of “love and kindness,” and they are encouraging residents to volunteer or perform acts of compassion.

An exhibit of artwork collected from memorial sites set up around Orlando after the massacre will be shown at the Orange County History Center. The club’s owner, Barbara Poma, is developing plans to build a memorial at the Pulse site.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack and was eventually killed by police during a shootout after a three-hour standoff. His wife, Noor Salman, is facing charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction in federal court, and she has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband.