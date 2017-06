The Golden State Warriors exorcised the demons of their blown 3-1 lead last season and reclaimed their place atop the NBA summit Monday night with a 129-120 Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant led the way with a Finals career-high 39 points (14-of-20 shooting) seven rebounds and five assists as the Warriors hoisted their second Larry O’Brien Trophy in three years.