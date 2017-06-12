LSU punches ticket to Omaha with 14-4 win over Miss. State

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – For the 18th time in program history, the LSU Baseball team is Back Home in Omaha!

LSU (48-17) scored six runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and complete a two-game NCAA Super Regional sweep of Mississippi State, 14-4, early Monday morning at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will take a 16-game winning streak to the 2017 College World Series.

LSU scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit. The Tigers collected three hits and three walks in the frame and never looked back. The key hit was a two-run double by Kramer Robertson, who finished 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBI.

Meanwhile, LSU reliever Caleb Gilbert (6-1) completely shut down the Bulldogs over 5 2/3 innings pitched. The sophomore right-hander retired 15-straight batters between the third and eighth innings to put Mississippi State’s power offense to sleep. He allowed only two hits

Three rain delays, seven Bulldogs pitching changes and more than five hours later, LSU realized it goal of a trip to Nebraska for the second time in three seasons…at 1:35 a.m.