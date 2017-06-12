Skeletal remains found in North Lafayette

UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department officials say a volunteer search group stumbled across human remains in a wooded area of the 700 block of Lajaunie Road Monday evening.

An anthropologist was called to the scene and has determined the remains to be from a human.

Deputies say they have started an investigation and that at this time its unknown how the person died, how long the remains have been there and whether the person was male or female.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Deputies are investigating after human skeletal remains were found Monday evening.

The remains were discovered around 6:30 p.m. on Lajaunie Road in North Lafayette, according to John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

