Two nonprofit search and rescue groups suspend search efforts for Daisy Lynn Landry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two nonprofit search and rescue organizations have suspended their searches for Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry.

Jeff Istre, the Director of Acadian Search and Rescue, issued a statement saying:

“Volunteer searches for Daisy Landry have been postponed until further credible leads are received. We are maintaining our efforts to find her through other methods and will be scouting other possible areas of interest to be searched in the future. We thank the public for the support we have received so far and ask the community to remain vigilant in the hopes of bringing Daisy home. We are NOT giving up until Daisy Landry is found!”

When reached by phone, a representative for Texas Equusearch said the group had suspended its search efforts for Daisy Lynn Landry.

A representative for Cajun Coast Search and Rescue said the organization will evaluate the situation after speaking with Landry’s family.

News 10 has learned of at least one small independent group that will be searching for Landry today and throughout the week.

Landry was last seen on May 23, 2017, at the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette and reported missing on May 25, 2017.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in connection to Landry’s disappearance on June 1, 2017.

Deputies arrested Malik Davis, 22, and he is behind bars at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He’s facing second-degree murder charges.

If you have any information in connection with the investigation go to the contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

You can also visit the Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page for more information.