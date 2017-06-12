U2 returns to New Orleans for first time since Katrina

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) – U2 will add a stop at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to its 2017 world tour, marking first time the band’s has performed here since it helped reopen the stadium after Hurricane Katrina and its first concert stop in the city in two decades.

The concert will happen Sept. 14 as part of the band’s The Joshua Tree tour.

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of The Joshua Tree, the band’s fifth album, which included enduring hits such as “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

The last time the band performed at the Superdome was in September 2006 when they joined Green Day for the dome’s reopening.

U2 has not staged a full concert in New Orleans since a poorly attended Nov. 21, 1997 performance at the Superdome during the PopMart Tour, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Beck will open for U2 during the September concert.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.