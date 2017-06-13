Lafayette residents independently search for Daisy Lynn

After finding human remains last night Lafayette residents Jeff Bigalow and Kyel Robinson wanted to continue to independently search for Daisy Lynn Landry.

The two men are family friends of the Landry’s and feel it is important to not forget about Daisy Lynn and to continue to search for her.

“It could be anybody’s child out there and I would want someone to do the same thing. We made a commitment to Laurie, Daisy’s sister, that as long as we had places to search and the energy to do it we were going to keep it up,” said Bigalow.

The Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Search and Rescue are continuing to investigate leads into the disappearance of Daisy Lynn.

If you have any information on this case call 232-TIPS.