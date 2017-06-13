Law enforcement trying to connect found remains to open missing person’s case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As Lafayette sheriff’s deputies and investigators, along with a local anthropologist work to identify the human remains found on Lajaunie Road Monday evening, we looked into missing persons cases in Acadiana to narrow down the search of whose remains were found.

We reached out to the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office to find any open missing persons cases in the parish. A spokesman told us because of the manpower being exerted on identifying the bones found on Lajaunie Road, it may be a while before they get back to us.

So we did a little digging on our own. The Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People lists three missing from Lafayette Parish:

Keiosha Felix of Duson since 2012, Crystal Grebinger of Lafayette since 2013, and Wade Miller, where little information is known. We know the fourth missing person is 18-year-old Jacqueline Daisy Lynn Landry, who was reported missing on May 25th.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber says, “What I can say and I know this is the question on everybody’s mind, we have no reason to suspect that these remains belong to Daisy Landry.”

As the investigation into the found remains from Monday night continues, LPSO is pulling missing person files from surrounding parishes.

We learned there are two missing persons cases in St. Landry Parish,(Earl Kidder Jr. missing on March 31, 2010, and Sandra Burris missing since July of 2015) and four in Acadia Parish.

“We’ve contacted all the local, regional law-enforcement agencies and we are compiling, of course, all missing person information so that we can, in fact, seek to match any of these remains to a missing persons case”, the sheriff said.

As far as the remains on Lajaunie Road are concerned, the sheriff says they have an idea of the approximate age and gender, but it may be weeks before we have an identification.