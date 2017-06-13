LPSS provides status update on five school construction projects

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School Board Facilities Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to receive a status updated on the district’s school facility projects.

Of the five schools on the agenda, Milton Elementary would be considered a major project with $15.2 million worth of improvements. LPSS Chief Administrative Officer Joe Craig says L. Leo Judice was built for a small number of students.

The library at the school is being expanded. “They literally cannot put all the children in the library when the books are in the library.” Craig says phase one of Southside High is near completion. Southside is on target to open for the upcoming school year.

Craig explains that Milton Elementary is a renovation and addition project. The district says the school has more than 30 temporary classrooms. Craig says the board used bond money for a wing addition that will add about 35 classrooms. “In addition, we are going to renovate the administrative areas … because of the number of kids over 1,000 kids we’re going to expand the cafeteria and kitchen facilities,” says Craig.

Meanwhile, demolition for Westside Elementary has been completed. Students have been attending class at N.P. Moss Prep since the August flood forced them out. “They’re doing plumbing and electrical work. That campus probably won’t be ready until early to mid-spring next year in terms of students returning to the building,” adds Craig.

According to the school district, FEMA and insurance will cover most of the costs associated with Westside Elementary.