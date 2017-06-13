Police Chief: 2 questioned following another round of shootings in Eunice

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Two people are in custody after what the police chief describes as “another round of shootings” in Eunice early this morning.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot said gunshots were reported on Acadia Street around 5:40 a.m.

Officers did not find any signs of a shooting at that scene but did find a car that with bullet holes a block away, at the corner of Perrotti Street and Ullysse Street.

Police took two people into custody at the second scene. No one was injured in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story, KLFY will update this post when more information is available.