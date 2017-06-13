Second arrest made in shooting of New Iberia teen

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Deputies have made a second arrest in last week’s murder of an 18-year-old male in New Iberia.

Major Wendell Raborn, of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Dentrell Jonlewis, 17, was booked into the parish jail on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with the death of Darel Roy, of New Iberia.

Roy was shot around 10 p.m. on June 7, 2017, on Julie Street. Last week, deputies arrested a 14-year-old suspect on the same charges as Jonlewis.

Deputies are still searching for another 14-year-old suspect who is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-8477.