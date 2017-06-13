Secretary of State’s office approves petition to recall Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The petition filed by Amber Gotcher and Steven Wilkerson for the recall of Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope has been approved by the state’s Secretary of state’s office.

Petitioners will have 180 days to collect 27,500 signatures from registered voters in the city of Lafayette.

Pope took office in January 2015.

Since then, he has had legal troubles for refusing to produce email records for the Lafayette Parish sheriff’s race.

Pope was sentenced to serve 7 days on a contempt charge for not handing over the emails. He served his time using a monitoring device.

In November, Pope was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of malfeasance in office and two counts of perjury.

If the petition contains the proper number of legitimate signatures, Governor Jon Bel Edwards will issue a proclamation ordering an election to recall Pope.