State Police: Man dies after officer-involved shooting Monday night in St. Martin Parish

CADE, La. (KLFY) – State Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead last night in St. Martin Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday at a home on Duchamp Road near LA 182 in Cade, La.

Master Trooper Brooks David said deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at the home when they encountered a man with a gun.

Shots were fired at the man and he was hit, David said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

His identity has not yet been released. The case is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

David said in a statement that “detectives will work diligently to gather all the facts surrounding the situation.”