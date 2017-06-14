Dramatic video shows moment gunman opened fire in Alexandria, Va. shooting

(CBS NEWS) – Dramatic video footage captured by a witness shows the moment a gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, injuring five, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Gunfire erupts in the background of the video, which was obtained by the New York Post. A player is seen frantically running off of the field as two men ask aloud whether anyone has notified authorities of the incident.

The man recording the video asks, “Hey, is that guy OK out there? The guy whose been shot, is he OK? Is anybody talking to him?” In response, police shout, “Stay down, stay down.”

The video concludes by showing a group of people huddled around an area on the baseball field.

Authorities say the gunman, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, carried a handgun and an assault rifle similar to an M-4. President Trump announced Hodgkinson died from his injuries.

Scalise, Capitol Police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner, Matt Mika — a former congressional staffer who now works as a lobbyist for Tyson Foods — and Zachary Barth, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams, were among the victims wounded in the shooting.

Scalise and Mika both underwent surgery and remain hospitalized in critical condition. Hospital officials say Griner is expected to survive. Bailey has been released from the hospital. An update on Barth’s condition was not immediately available.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Related Coverage