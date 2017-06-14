Family members asking for help in locating woman missing from Opelousas

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Courtesy: Family of Donna Guillory

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Family members of Donna Dee Guillory, 29, who is missing from Opelousas, are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Guillory’s family has not heard from her since June 7, 2017.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc, of the Opelousas Police Department, confirmed a missing persons report has been filed with the police department.

Donna Guillory is described as 5 foot tall and 220 lbs.

Anyone with any information about Guillory’s whereabouts is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

 

