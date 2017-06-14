Lafayette Mayor-President Robideaux reacts to shooting of colleague Rep. Steve Scalise

We spoke to Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux about Congressman Steve Scalise.
Robideaux served with Scalise in the Louisiana Legislature.
Mayor-President Robideaux says he sends his thoughts and prayers to the congressman and his family.
We spoke to Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux about Congressman Steve Scalise.
Robideaux served with Scalise in the Louisiana Legislature.
Mayor-President Robideaux says he sends his thoughts and prayers to the congressman and his family.
Advertisement