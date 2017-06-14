Louisiana legislators react to Congressman Scalise shooting

BATON ROUGE (KLFY) – Following a shooting Wednesday morning at a Republican baseball practice, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is in critical condition.Trying to cope with the tragic shooting, the special session is still underway in the capitol city. As one senator told us, they are taking a somber approach to handling the peoples business.

Trying to cope with the tragic shooting, the special session is still underway in the capital city. As one senator told us, they are taking a somber approach to handling the people’s business.

While practicing for a charity baseball game, shots rang out at a Virginia baseball field Wednesday morning.

Five people were wounded, including Louisiana Congressman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise

Louisiana Senator District 22, Fred Mills says, “Our prayers are for the Scalise family and everybody that’s been injured in that shooting. We know we have business to do but there is a very somber approach we’re taking right now.

Six days into the special session, Louisiana legislators have been challenged with solving the state’s budget issues.

But before the people’s business could get underway, they were hit with tragic news of Congressman Scalise being shot.

“We did get a message earlier that he’s now in critical condition after surgery. So we’re just continuing to try and monitor and stay updated with the progress. Everybody here is saddened that this had to happen to someone servicing the area”, Sate Representative of District 40 Dustin Miller said.

A small prayer vigil was held in the rotunda where Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called the acts of the shooter cowardly and encouraged members of the legislature to keep those injured in the shooting and their families in prayer.