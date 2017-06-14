Sen. Kennedy (R-La.) Issues Statement on Shooting at Congressional Baseball Practice

The following is a news release from U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.):

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), issued the following statement today on the horrific attack at the Republican congressional baseball practice. Majority Whip Steve Scalise, one House aide, and three Capitol Police officers were injured.

“Steve is a good friend, and my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” said Sen. Kennedy. “Hating people because you disagree with them is wrong. It is un-Christian, it is un-American, and it has gotten worse. My thoughts right now are with Steve, his family, the aide who was shot, and the Capitol Police officers. It is just a bad day for America.”