State Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in St. Martin Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Credit: KLFY

CADE, La. (KLFY) – State Police have identified the man killed Monday night in an officer-involved shooting in St. Martin Parish as Avery D. Metrejean, 35, of Morgan City.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday at a home on Duchamp Road near LA 182 in Cade, La.

Master Trooper Brooks David said deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at the home when they encountered a man with a gun.

Shots were fired at the man and he was hit, David said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The case is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

David said in a statement that “detectives will work diligently to gather all the facts surrounding the situation.”

 

