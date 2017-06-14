UPDATE: Woman missing from Opelousas found safe

UPDATE: Opelousas Police say Donna Guillory has been found safe in the Baton Rouge-area.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Family members of Donna Dee Guillory, 29, who is missing from Opelousas, are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Guillory’s family has not heard from her since June 7, 2017.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc, of the Opelousas Police Department, confirmed a missing persons report has been filed with the police department.

Donna Guillory is described as 5 foot tall.

Anyone with any information about Guillory’s whereabouts is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.