LYDIA, La. (KLFY) – The family of Danny Lockette, the Lydia man whose body was found in a ditch last Saturday has set up a burial fund at Midsouth Bank to help pay for funeral services.

The 57-year-old Lockette who had several chronic health issues was recently laid off from work and did not have insurance.

Lockette went missing on Memorial Day and his body was discovered 13 days later in a ditch in the 9100 block of Weeks Island Road.

To donate, reference account numbers 065203431 3737314.