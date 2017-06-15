Father, son indicted in shooting at Moss Bluff Elementary School that injured 7-year-old

The grand jury indicted Micahel Dugas, 50, the father of the first-grader that brought a gun to the school, on one count of negligent injuring and one count of improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian.

Dugas’ son Jake Dugas, 17, was also indicted on one count of negligent injuring.

Gage Meche, 7, was shot and injured after Michael Dugas’ first-grade son brought the gun to Moss Bluff Elementary School on May 15, 2017.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said “The gun fell out of the backpack in the classroom and another student picked it up. The gun accidentally fired, hitting another student.”

Michael Dugas told deputies he bought the gun and allowed his son, Jake, to keep the gun in a bedroom Jake shared with the first grader, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned the gun was kept unsecured, with no gun lock or holster, in a shoe organizer that hung on the wall in the bedroom the boys shared.

Detectives also located an unlocked fireproof safe with keypad entry inside the bedroom closet that was not being used.

Meche had surgery in the days after the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital, according to KPLC.