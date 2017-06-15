Governor Edwards set to sign legislation to reform state criminal justice system

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards will be joined by legislators, stakeholders and community leaders this morning to sign into law legislation to reform Louisiana’s criminal justice system.

The package of bills is a centerpiece of Governor Edwards’ legislative agenda and seeks to reduce the state’s incarceration rate.

That rate is currently the highest in the nation.

According to the Governor’s Office, this legislation also seeks to save the state approximately $262 million over the next 10 years.

Following implementation of this package of bills, Louisiana’s imprisonment rate is projected to dip below the #2 state’s current rate by 2018.

The bills being signed into law include:

Senate Bill 139 by Sen. Danny Martiny

Senate Bill 220 by Senate President John Alario

Senate Bill 221 by Senate President John Alario

Senate Bill 16 by Sen. Dan Claitor

House Bill 249 by Rep. Tanner Magee

House Bill 489 by Rep. Walt Leger

House Bill 116 by Rep. Stephen Dwight

House Bill 519 by Rep. Julie Emerson

House Bill 680 by Rep. Joe Marino

House Bill 681 by Rep. Helena Moreno