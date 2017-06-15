Lafayette Police arrest man wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Murder

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Glen Carroll (Photo Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly fired multiple rounds at victims in front of a residence in the 400 block of Claudia Street on Sunday.

Officers apprehended Glenn Carroll on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30 p.m. at a residence in Lafayette after he attempted to flee.

Carroll was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says the U.S. Marshall’s Violent Offender’s Task Force assisted the Lafayette Police Special Investigation Unit in the arrest.

