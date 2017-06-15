New outdoor entertainment park in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette is now home to a new outdoor entertainment park.

This new park is located in the parking lot of Single Source Supply on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Co-owner of epic entertainment Keith Galoway said this new attraction has been two years in the making.

“Lafayette needed something. There’s not enough activities for the small kids, the 20 somethings, and the millennials. So we put something out there for everyone,” said Galoway.

“We’ve got everything from a Mickey Mouse play land for the small kids, we have archery inside the tent, hoops, connect four. And then the bigger kids can do that gyroscope, the bungee trampoline jump, are any of the three slides.”

The park’s main attraction is their custom-made 40-foot thunder slide.

“Our thunder roll slide is at one, there’s not another one in the United States that’s built like this with an 8-foot kicker at the end to shoot you up in the air,” says Galoway.

Epic Entertainment plans to open their gates on June 23 in the hopes that the park gives the residents of Lafayette a safe place to hang out over the summer.

The company hopes to expand into their indoor facility soon. Plans for the indoor facility include a rollercoaster, rock walls, and an adult sports bar.

