President Trump says Scalise condition ‘difficult’

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise’s condition is more difficult than people first realized. And he says Scalise is “in some trouble.”

The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night, meeting with Scalise’s family and sitting by the congressman’s bedside.

Trump says Scalise “continues his very brave fight,” but adds: “it’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He’s in some trouble.”

Trump is also crediting the congressman for bringing people together.

He says: “Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided country.”

He’s also saluting the Capitol police officers injured in the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice. He says, “They ran right into the fire” and saved a lot of lives.

_____

10:13 a.m.

The House has returned to business after a gunman fired at a baseball practice, critically injuring a top Republican lawmaker and wounding several others.

Republican Rep. Gregg Harper of Mississippi gaveled in the session on Thursday, and Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania opened the morning speeches. Some 30 spectators watched the proceedings from the visitors’ galleries.

Thompson spoke about oil in his district, then shifted to comments on the “horrific” events of Wednesday. Thompson offered his appreciation for the bravery of the U.S. Capitol Police. He called for replacing “the attacks of hateful personal politics and resistance” with respect.

Separately, Republicans also met behind closed doors before leaving Washington for the week. They also signed oversized cards sending well wishes to those who were injured in the shooting, including Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

_____

10:03 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Washington hospital and “checked in” on a Louisiana congressman recovering from a gunshot wound.

Pence tweeted shortly after leaving the MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Thursday morning that he and his wife, Karen, had thanked doctors and hospital staff.

The vice president also sought prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise and a Capitol Police officer who was shot Wednesday while defending Scalise and Republican colleagues from a shooter as they practiced for an annual charity baseball game Thursday night. The shooter later died from his injuries.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, visited with Scalise late Wednesday.

After the hospital visit, Pence headed to Miami for a conference on Central America and meetings with the leaders of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

_____

7:45 a.m.

A congressional women’s softball team has hit the practice field in Washington amid heavier security, a day after an attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game.

Police stood alongside the fence at the field where the women’s team often gathers for early morning practices.

The team of Democrats and Republicans holds an annual softball game against female journalists.

The congressional baseball match pits Republicans against Democrats. The popular annual face-off, which raises money for charity, is scheduled to go forward as planned Thursday evening at Nationals Park in Washington.

___

4:00 a.m.

The business of the House is resuming a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game.

The attack critically wounded House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and also injured Capitol police officers, and a current and former congressional aide. The assailant had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP — and was shot by police and later died.

Votes were canceled in the House on Wednesday, but on Thursday they were taking place.

Scalise had been fielding balls at second base when he was shot and then dragged himself away from the infield in a trail of blood. The shooter was identified as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois.