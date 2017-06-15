Tree trimming suspended after residents complain

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Residents in some Lafayette neighborhoods are so upset over the way their trees are being trimmed by a utility system contractor that a special town hall meeting is set to discuss the situation.

A tree trimming service contracted by Lafayette Utilities System, has been —aggressively, some say — cutting tree branches and limbs away from electrical lines.

Residents, especially those with very old, large oak trees, took to social media over the past week upset over the way their trees were cut.

“The trimming that I’m seeing this year is more drastic, certainly in Oaklawn,” resident Herman Mhire told The Daily Advertiser. In some cases, he said, as much as half the leaves and foliage of live oak trees is being removed.

“It raises a number of issues that goes beyond what it looks like, which is horrible,” Mhire said.

Some trees are left with a huge V shape in the middle to make room for the power lines. Others turn out heavy on one side, usually the side facing the house.

“What happens during a hurricane or strong winds?” Mhire asked. “All the weight is on the house side. That tree is going to come down on that house.”

Trees shouldn’t be trimmed in the summer anyway, because it puts them under stress and subjects them to the possibility of disease, he said.

“They manage to trim those trees right all over UL,” Sarah Schoeffler of TreesAcadiana said Wednesday. “It’s up to the city to tell them not to mess up our century oaks.”

Trees can be trimmed more carefully, she said, but it will take more time and cost more money.

Mhire called it criminal the way the trees in historic neighborhoods are treated. He has a 300-year-old oak tree that was gouged while he was overseas this spring. The only notice he had was a flyer left on his door the day before, which he didn’t see because he wasn’t in the country.

“I’m a proud tree hugger. I love nature and I love our live oak trees,” Mhire said. “I want to protect them. I’m just a custodian. I’m not here forever. These oaks were here before me and they definitely will outlive me.”

LUS Director Terry Huval said the key is finding a balance between cutting trees and providing reliable power.

Some residents, Huval said, would rather lose power more often if it means preserving the aesthetics of their trees, but their neighbors might not agree. People are putting more and more importance these days on not losing power, he said.

LUS has a service that trims trees on a 5-year rotation at a cost of $1.5 million a year. Some suggest trimming trees more often so they aren’t pruned as dramatically. That would increase the cost to $3 million a year, at least, Huval said, a cost that would be passed on to customers through rate hikes.

“We work for the people of the community,” he said, and if residents decide they want something different, it will be considered.

After he received calls and emails and read the online comments, Councilman Bruce Conque scheduled a town hall meeting for concerned residents at 6 p.m. June 27 in city hall, 705 W. University Ave.

He represents many older neighborhoods where residents with legacy trees voiced concerns, including the Saint streets, Oaklawn, White, Tanglewood and Holden Heights.

“As the representative for the district, I’m certainly concerned about the issues being expressed and it does need to be addressed,” Conque said. As chairman of the Lafayette Public Utilities Authority, which oversees LUS, he sees the other side of the issue, too.

“I recognize the responsibility we have for the utility system to provide reliable and affordable electrical service at all times,” Conque said.