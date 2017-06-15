Volunteers determined to find missing teen Daisy Lynn Landry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Officials said they are close to wrapping up their search for missing Lafayette teenager Daisy Lynn Landry.

However, volunteers said they are still determined to find the missing teen.

Volunteer groups are meeting this Saturday, June 17 at 8 a.m. at Office Depot on Louisiana Avenue. Independent searcher Jeff Bigelow said they are in need of more volunteers because they aren’t giving up

“As long as there’s information coming in and as long as there somewhere to go we’re going to look for her,” Bigelow said.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Public Information Officer John Mowell said they only have a few areas left to search.

“Because of environmental concerns we’re not able to do that right now. We’re waiting on better weather, better environmental circumstances to be able to continue our search,” Mowell said.

Recently Acadian Search and Rescue postponed their search efforts for Daisy Lynn. Bigelow said Acadian Search and Rescue is still collecting tips and staying in contact with the other search groups.

“There are just so many places we can go and so many places we can look and unfortunately we haven’t turned up the results we’re looking for,” Bigelow said.

It hits home for Bigelow. He said his daughter was friends with Daisy Lynn.

“It could be my child. It could be the other guy’s kid. And as long as she were missing I would want people to help me find her,” Bigelow said.

Volunteers need to bring a photo ID and wear appropriate clothing like closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, and long pants.

If you would like to volunteer in the search or have any questions call Tony Wade with Cajun Coast Search and Rescue at (985) 453-1436.

The Avoyelles Parish Fire Department will be offering support items like water and sports drinks, as well as, logistical and material support.

Food, sunscreen, and bug spray will be needed for the volunteers.

If you would like to bring food, water, supplies or have general questions about Saturday, you can reach Jeff Bigelow at jeff@bobcy.com or at 337-458-5951.