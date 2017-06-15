Volunteers to resume search efforts for Daisy Lynn Landry Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A non-profit search and rescue group will resume search efforts for Daisy Lynn Landry this Saturday in Lafayette.

Landry was last seen in the Target parking lot on Ambassador Caffery Parkway on May 23, 2017.

Cajun Coast Search and Rescue is asking for people interested in volunteering for the search to meet in the Office Depot parking lot at 3225 Louisiana Avenue at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Volunteers need to bring a photo ID and wear appropriate clothing like closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, and long pants.

If you would like to volunteer in the search or have any questions call Tony Wade with Cajun Coast Search and Rescue at (985) 453-1436.

The Avoyelles Parish Fire Department will be offering support items like water and sports drinks, as well as, logistical and material support.

Food, sunscreen, and bug spray will be needed for the volunteers.

If you would like to bring food, water, supplies or have general questions about Saturday, you can reach Jeff Bigelow at jeff@bobcy.com or at 337-458-5951.