Annual Juneteenth Folklife Celebration this weekend in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – This weekend the city of Opelousas is holding an annual African American Cultural and Historical Celebration.

The Juneteenth Folklife Celebration happens Saturday, June 17th from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market across from La Vieux Village.

There will be many artists performing at the celebration, including Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Goldman Thibodeaux and Attakapas Prairie Tribe.

The event is free to the public.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

 

