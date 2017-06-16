Crews extinguish house fire near Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters have extinguished a house fire on Laura Street near Abbeville, according to Abbeville Fire Chief Jude Mire.

The chief said the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A neighbor attempted to rescue some pets from the house and suffered smoke inhalation. Mire said the neighbor was treated by paramedics on the scene.

Five fire departments responded to the fire, including 7th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Henry Fire Department, Erath Fire Department, and Abbeville Fire Department.

No other injuries have been reported. This is a developing news story and KLFY will update this post when more information is available.