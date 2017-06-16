Deputies remove suspected explosive device from home near Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber says deputies have contained a situation involving what they believe is a possible explosive device.

Deputies initially responded to the 200 block of Windsong Drive in Youngsville earlier this afternoon to a report of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Garber said as deputies began their investigation, they located what they believed was a possible explosive device.

Deputies removed the device from the home and are in the process of rendering it safe. Once the device is rendered safe it will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.