Jeanerette police arrest home invasion suspect found hiding in an attic in New Iberia

Related Coverage Jeanerette woman shoots burglar breaking into her house

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Jeanerette Police have made an arrest in connection to a home invasion that occurred last week in the 2000 block of Frisco Street.

With assistance from the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office, officers conducted a no-knock search warrant at an apartment in the 600 block of Jennifer Ann at approximately 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Michael Maxie was not found at the apartment, but officers received further information and would later locate him hiding in the attic of a residence in the 400 block of Bank Street in New Iberia.

Chief Jeffery Matthews says Maxie was arrested and taken to a local hospital to treat a laceration on his foot.

Once he is released from the hospital, Maxie will be booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

Home Invasion

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Burglary with a Firearm

Attempted First Degree Murder

Another suspect, Ladarius Charles, is already in custody and still under medical care for gunshot wounds he sustained during the home invasion.

Charles will be booked on the same charges once he is released from medical care.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be expected.

Chief Matthews thanks the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating Maxie.