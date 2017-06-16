LSU takes one step closer to medical marijuana in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WWL-TV) – A state medical school has chosen a vendor to produce medical marijuana for qualifying patients.

The announcement, made by Louisiana State University’s Agricultural Center named GB Sciences as a vendor to help cultivate and produce the marijuana.

In 2015, state legislature passed a law that allowed for the production and use of medical marijuana. LSU is one of two schools in the state with a license that allows this.

The school said the medical marijuana programs will be regulated by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the state pharmacy board and the state board of medical examiners.

LSU added that no taxpayer money will be spent on the project.

Click here to read more about the program.