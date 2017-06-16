Rayne man arrested on 3 counts of 2nd degree rape

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A Rayne man is in custody after allegedly being involved in sexual acts with a 13 year old juvenile.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dylan Hoffpauir, 22, for 3 counts of 2nd degree rape.

Investigators says the incidents occurred over a 2 month period.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says since the acts were not consensual Hoffpauir was charged with 2nd degree rape rather than carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

“Our deputies gathered the facts of this reported crime and established that probable cause existed with the allegations which were made. Our case is not closed with the arrest as our investigators have more work to complete on this incident” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Hoffpauir was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Bond has not been set as of this time.