Search continues Saturday for missing teen “Daisy Lynn”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A search resumed Saturday morning for missing teen “Daisy Lynn.”

Dozens of people including members of the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department gathered near the grassy area along Louisiana Avenue @ I-10 Saturday to search for the teen who has been missing just short of one month.

Family members say Jacqueline “Daisy Lynn” Landry left home on the evening of May 23, 2017 and has not been heard from since.

Members of the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department also assisted the search by handing out support items like water and sports drinks.

They also offered logistical and material support.

If you would like to volunteer in the search or have any questions call Tony Wade with Cajun Coast Search and Rescue at (985) 453-1436 or Jeff Bigelow at jeff@bobcy.com or at 337-458-5951.