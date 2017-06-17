Arnaudville house fire leaves grandmother and her 5 grandkids homeless

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a massive fire that destroyed an Arnaudville home Saturday morning.

The fire ripped through the Auzenne Road home around 4 a.m.

A neighbor tells KLFY that a grandmother lived in the home with her five grandchildren.

She and the five grandchildren managed to escape the house without injury, according to the neighbor who contacted KLFY.

Flames engulfed the home and firefighters from three departments, including Arnaudville, Leonville and Prairie were called to assist in putting out the fire.

At times, the flames reached 30 feet into the air, the neighbor said.

Major Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Office confirmed that his office is investigating the fire and will provide further details once the investigation is completed by the local fire department and the state fire marshal’s office.