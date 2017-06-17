Congressman Scalise’s condition improves after another surgery

WASHINGTON D.C. –MedStar Washington Hospital Center officials say Congressman Steve Scalise’s condition has been upgraded from critical to serious, and he continues to show improvements.

MedStar Washington Hospital released the following statement Saturday, June 17:

Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition. He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement. He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.

Scalise was shot during a mass shooting at a congressional baseball game practice in Washington, D.C.

Scalise sustained a single wound from a rifle, entering in the area of his left hip.The bullet traveled straight across toward the other hip, in what doctor’s call a transpelvic gunshot wound. The round fragmented, and caused significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

