Residents displaced after early morning apartment fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) At least six families are without a home after a fire early Saturday morning at a southside apartment complex.

Officials say the fire started on the patio of an apartment located in the 100 block of Southfield Parkway and then quickly spread.

The fire progressed up the exterior wall and into the attic, according to Fire Spokesperson Alton Trahan.

He said the occupants were outside on the patio about fifteen minutes before hearing crackling sounds outside.

He said when they investigated the noise, they noticed heavy flames in the patio area.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about forty minutes before getting it under control, Trahan said.

Four of the apartments sustained some extent of fire, water, and smoke damage. An additional two apartments were displaced due to the electricity being disconnected as a precaution of fire damage, Trahan said.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the 6 families displaced.

Firefighters from Lafayette, Judice, Scott, and Milton Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.