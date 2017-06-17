Tire failure causes fatal accident, motorcyclist struck by car

Tire failure has been determined to be the cause of a fatal accident where a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a car.

At around 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a three vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on I-55, two miles north of LA 40 in Tangipahoa Parish.

The motorcycle operator, 32-year-old Geza Ray Kovach Jr., of Loranger, was killed in the crash.

A preliminary investigation has determined that a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-55. According to state police, the motorcycle sustained a tire failure and subsequently crashed.

After crashing, investigators say the motorcycle was struck by a 1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by a 52-year-old man of Magnolia, MS. Kovach was struck by a 2012 Kia driven by a 36-year-old woman of Bogue Chitto, MS.

Kovach was pronounced deceased on-scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

Both drivers of the other vehicles involved were uninjured in the crash and State Police say impairment is not suspected to have been a contributing factor but blood samples were taken as part of the on-going investigation, which is standard in crash fatalities.

The samples will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.