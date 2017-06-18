Man shot to death in downtown Lafayette

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Jefferson St. in reference to a shooting.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff with the Lafayette Police Department said on arrival, eyewitnesses told police that a male victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by other civilians on scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. He has been identified as 21 year old Donald Randall Jr.

Additionally, Lafayette Police have identified the suspect in this homicide as Sam Brown IIi of Lafayette.

Police say a warrant has been issued for Brown for second degree murder.

Anyone with information about this homicide or any individuals involved are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.