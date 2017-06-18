Truck carrying hazardous materials crashes in Scott

are investigating a crash involving a tanker truck in the 1600 block of St. Mary Street.

Fire Chief Chad Leger said when they arrived on scene around 9:50 p.m. Saturday they found a tanker truck carrying 45,000 pounds of Ethylene and Diethylene glycol laying on its side.

Leger said Ethylene and Diethylene glycol is an antifreeze used in the oilfield service field.

There was never a threat to the public and no evacuation was necessary, Leger said. However before the tanker was removed, the liquid was transferred to another tanker.

An investigation of the incident revealed that the driver turned into a driveway at which time the trailers axel slid into a ditch.

The driver of the truck was not injured, however he was cited for a number of charges including, open container, after an investigation revealed several opened alcohol containers inside the vehicle.

Other charges included careless operation of an overweight vehicle on a restricted roadway and careless handling of a hazardous materials.

Leger said crews are still at the scene Sunday, therefore they are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.