LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The newsroom has received many calls regarding a heavy police presence, with rifles drawn, in the area of Eraste Landry Road at its intersection with Macon Road.

Lafayette Police Department PIO Karl Ratcliff said police are following multiple leads in a homicide investigation.

Residents in the area should remain indoors.

