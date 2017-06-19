City Council votes to appoint Joseph Nedie as interim St. Martinville Police Chief

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martinville City Council appointed Joseph Nedie to the position of interim chief of police at Monday’s meeting.
Four of the five council members voted “yes” on the resolution at Monday’s meeting, approving Nedie’s appointment to the position on an interim basis.
One council member abstained from the vote.
Nedie’s new position will be effective as of June 20. He has served at the department for 23 years.
“The people are good to me. I have a good relationship with the public. I love my job. I love my job as an officer and this is the place I decided to stay,” Nedie said.
Police Chief Calder Hebert first announced he may be resigning last October.
Since then there’s been two interim police chiefs, including Nedie.
Back in March, Nedie previously served as the interim police chief, taking over for Hebert. Hebert was recovering from an injury.
“I had different duties I had to do. But chief is basically different, it’s more businesslike. It’s a big change for me,” Nedie said.
After Hebert’s injury, he was back on the job.
Councilman Craig Prosper said Hebert officially handed in his resignation two weeks ago.
“The police chief originally told us when he took the job he was only going to be with us for a shorter period of time, not really a longer period of time,” Prosper said.
Prosper says they need a leader especially as crime continues to change throughout Acadiana.
“Years ago you didn’t have reports of shootings in the Acadiana area. It has stepped up a bit in in these past 7 or 8 years,” Prosper said.
For now the council will be looking for a permanent police chief. Nedie says he plans to apply.
“I’m going to try my best to make the police department the best it can be. And that’s all I can do,” Nedie said.
Chief Hebert’s last day is June 20.
The council hopes to get the police chief’s position filled within the next month.
.