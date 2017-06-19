Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico on verge of becoming tropical system in next 2 days

A lopsided disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico is on the verge of becoming a tropical system in the next 24-48 hours.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center has an 80% chance this becomes at least a Tropical Depression in the next 2 days as it continues a northwestward track.

The center of this system is extremely exposed and as a result, most of the rain is located to the east side of the center of rotation.

The heaviest rain threat should remain on the east side of the system through its lifespan regardless of further tropical development.

At best, this system could strengthen into a Tropical Storm but the real threat will be flooding. Several inches of rain are possible across parts of the Gulf coast.

Most models have the highest amount of rain located near the panhandle of Florida.

Path of this system and location of the heaviest rainfall rates remain highly uncertain early this afternoon.

The further east this system goes the better the scenario is for our area, with a more westward track increasing the flooding threat for the entire area along with tropical storm-like winds and coastal flooding.

Acadiana will need to watch and prepare for possible impacts from this system in the coming days.