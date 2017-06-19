Leger And Marks Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball juniors Gunner Leger and Wyatt Marks added yet another honor to an outstanding season as the pair were named to the 2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America teams, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings Sporting Goods announced on Saturday.

“I’m glad to see both Wyatt and Gunner earn the recognition that they deserve for their hard work and effort,” head coach Tony Robichaux said. “To be selected as one of the best in the country by the head coaches in college baseball is certainly a tremendous honor. What they have been able to do to bring recognition to our program and University has been amazing. I can’t be prouder of them.”

Both Leger and Marks were selected to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America Second Team after being tabbed to the 2017 South Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team earlier this week.

The ABCA/ Rawlings All-America honor is the fifth All-America recognition of the season for Marks who joins Jace Conrad (2014) as the only players in program history to selected to five different All-American teams.

Leger, the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, has now been selected to four different All-America teams joining Marks, Conrad, Stefan Trosclair (2015) and Phil Devey (1999) as the most decorated All-Americans in program history.