Movie-making campus to open in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – A production company is looking to make their mark in New Orleans and bring jobs to Louisiana.

Workers at Starlight Studios will open the first phase of their movie-making campus in New Orleans East Monday morning. Part of the campus includes office spaces and two new sound stages totaling about 22,000 square feet.

The company says if the facilities are all used at the same time, it could bring as many as 200 jobs to the New Orleans East area.

The grand opening for Starlight Studios is Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.