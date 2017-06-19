Sandbag locations in Acadiana

The following is a list of sandbag locations throughout Acadiana:

Lafayette Parish – self-bagging

400 N. Dugas Road, Lafayette

1017 Fortune Road, Youngsville

Iberia Parish – self bagging and unmanned

The Bell Place Olivier Barbahan Fire Station,

Grand Maris Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station,

Rynella Fire Station,

Loureauville Park.

St Landry Parish: Self-bagging

Yambilee Building -1939 West Landry Street Opelousas, La.

St. Mary Parish –

Residents must call 337-828-4100 ext 119 to be able to pick them up from either location in Franklin/Garden City or Bayou Vista.

The parish barns are located on Hwy 182 in Garden City on the Franklin side and on Hwy 182 by the water tower in Bayou Vista.

As of now, the following parishes do not have sandbags available at this time:

Acaida Parish

Evangeline Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish

St. Martin Parish

