Second teen arrested in connection with Eunice shooting

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Police arrested a second teenager this morning in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in Eunice earlier this month.

Chief Randy Fontenot said Eunice police officers with the assistance of Louisiana State Police arrested Brycelyn Ray Anderson, of Eunice, on the charge of attempted second-degree murder after serving a search warrant at his home.

Germario Joseph, age 19, also of Eunice, was arrested for possession of marijuana after authorities found marijuana on Joseph during the execution of the search warrant.

Anderson is accused of shooting and injuring two men on S. Mallet Street on June 6, 2017. One of the victims has since been released from the hospital.

The other victim remains hospitalized at this time.

Fontenot said the two victims are related to a 7-year-old boy who was injured in a separate shooting that occurred earlier that evening.

Jamie Ned, 17, of Eunice, was arrested on June 7, 2017, and charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with both shootings that happened on June 6, 2017.

Last week Chief Fontenot announced the restructuring of the Eunice Police Department in response to the recent shootings and activities of juveniles in the city. That restructuring went into effect today.

“This is only the beginning of the police department’s efforts to end the criminal activities of the few in Eunice who are disrupting the normal peace and quiet of our streets,” Chief Fontenot said. “We are determined to take back our streets and keep our citizens safe. Those of you who are determined to disturb our peace are being warned, we have only begun today.”