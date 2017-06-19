State Police arrest office of motor vehicles employee for theft

SULPHUR, La. — An employee of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) was arrested following a State Police investigation that revealed she stole money from the OMV location in Sulphur.

Recently, State Police say they were contacted by an OMV manager concerning the theft of money by an OMV employee.

An investigation revealed that 45-year-old Lashanda Bridges of Sulphur accepted payment for a transaction and provided a receipt to the customer but later modified the record which would have created an automatic receipt.

Detectives have determined that Bridges kept the money.

When questioned, police say, Bridges denied providing the customer with any receipts however an investigation and an internal audit do not support her version of events.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant charging Bridges with theft between $750 and $5,000, injuring public records, and malfeasance in office.

She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond set at $10,000.

If convicted, she faces up to 11 years in prison and up to a $9,000 fine. Additionally, the court may order her to pay restitution with interest.

The investigation is continuing.